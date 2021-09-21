Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 8,892 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,892 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 13.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 25.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

