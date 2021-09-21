Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,184 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $10,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $210,759,000 after acquiring an additional 669,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 589,520 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $36,014,000 after buying an additional 1,441,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $30,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.