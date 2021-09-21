Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,211 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 46.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

