Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 269.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,374,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,016 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,358 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 137.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,033,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,176,000 after acquiring an additional 597,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $29,474,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

