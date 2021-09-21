iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 99.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKF opened at $63.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.09. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $124.33.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.