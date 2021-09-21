Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,772 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

