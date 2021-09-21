Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,762 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.83% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after buying an additional 40,520 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 802,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,780,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 115,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 70,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 105,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.03.

