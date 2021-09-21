Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,993 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 306.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,047,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,427,000 after buying an additional 1,544,400 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 101.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,302,000 after buying an additional 714,751 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 55.2% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,893,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,125,000 after buying an additional 673,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after buying an additional 628,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 64.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,487,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,328,000 after buying an additional 580,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

