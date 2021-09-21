Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 730.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Shares of SAND opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $9.31.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

