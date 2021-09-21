Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 181.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 427,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,701 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 733.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.3% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth $781,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

AGI stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

