Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 2,942,949 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,942,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $4,021,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 34.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 58,017 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $351,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the second quarter worth $2,320,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 95.4% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 136,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

Shares of DISCA opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

