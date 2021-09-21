Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 299,600 Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,865,000. Institutional investors own 40.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

