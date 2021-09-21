Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after buying an additional 4,736,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 58.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 86.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kimco Realty by 125.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,951 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

