Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,780 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $50,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 604,008 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,436,000 after purchasing an additional 447,291 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 266.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 254,324 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 406,794 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

