Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Shares of RUSHA opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $51.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.