Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 0.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 6.4% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 16,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

