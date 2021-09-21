Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vroom during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,218,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

