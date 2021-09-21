Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) Short Interest Update

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 62,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EQD stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Equity Distribution Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity Distribution Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,892,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 58.9% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $476,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $440,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.