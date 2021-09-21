Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Short Interest Update

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900,100 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the August 15th total of 4,322,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,001.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFSUF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has an average rating of “Buy”.

IFSUF opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

