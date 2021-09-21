Short Interest in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Drops By 32.5%

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 613,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 72.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $374.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

In other Driven Brands news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $354,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock valued at $628,235,393. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 55.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 22.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

