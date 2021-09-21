Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $16.15 and a one year high of $36.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

