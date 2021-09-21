Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PARXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Parex Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PARXF opened at $15.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

