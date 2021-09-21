Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.06 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 15,074,844 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $125,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares in the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $109,790,000 after acquiring an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 333,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,259,000 after acquiring an additional 150,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,908 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $474.39 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.34 and a twelve month high of $495.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.56. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

