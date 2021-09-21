Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Aramark in the second quarter valued at $234,000.

ARMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. Aramark has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $43.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

