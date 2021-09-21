Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after buying an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

CABO opened at $1,935.88 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,981.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,872.46.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 24.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,821 shares of company stock valued at $13,877,532 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

