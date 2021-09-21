Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

GKOS opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $43.66 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.