Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 589 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CareDx by 58.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of CDNA opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.50 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.27 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total transaction of $1,265,049.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,985,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,945,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,469 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,651. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

