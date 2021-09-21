Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,410,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 186.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. Truist boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

