First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of First Mid Bancshares worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 64.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 24,911 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $399,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,045,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.24 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.98.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from First Mid Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

