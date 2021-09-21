Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $153,000 Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $711,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

