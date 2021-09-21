Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRO. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth $194,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter.

NRO opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0312 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

