BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 41.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 49,029 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BOE stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

See Also: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.