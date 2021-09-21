Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 4,006 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 50,597 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29.1% in the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Silversage Advisors acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 20.8% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 123,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total value of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $294.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.38 and a one year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

