Contrasting Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lydall and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall -0.07% 6.16% 2.07% Canoo N/A -28.44% -19.53%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lydall and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00 Canoo 1 1 2 0 2.25

Lydall currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 58.07%. Canoo has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.30%. Given Canoo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canoo is more favorable than Lydall.

Volatility and Risk

Lydall has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lydall and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall $764.04 million 1.46 -$73.72 million N/A N/A Canoo $2.55 million 631.45 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -4.88

Lydall has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo.

Summary

Canoo beats Lydall on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions. The Performance Materials segment includes filtration media solutions primarily for air, fluid power, and industrial applications; thermal insulation solutions for building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and air and liquid life science applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment produces needle punch nonwoven solutions for myriad industries and applications. The Thermal and Acoustical Solutions offers engineered products tailored for the transportation sector. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Manchester, CT.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

