BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $8.45 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,285 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after buying an additional 142,568 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 9,060 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after buying an additional 292,428 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.67%.

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

