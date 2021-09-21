Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 292,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,567,368. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

