CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CGI during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIB. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $88.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $93.06.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.