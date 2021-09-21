Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 47,646 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 47,646 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

