Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,722 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $2,093,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 69.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $4,268,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 11.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 49.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after acquiring an additional 129,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $4,078,610.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,065,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $71.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BYD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

