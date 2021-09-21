STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1,512.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 6.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE opened at $212.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.56 and its 200-day moving average is $204.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $226.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

STE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

