Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $209,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $293.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.96.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

