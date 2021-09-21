Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6,608.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,712,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $479,604,000 after buying an additional 18,433,656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after buying an additional 233,680 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after buying an additional 163,737 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,830,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,187,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,716,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,425,000 after purchasing an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.87.

MPLX opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.91.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

