Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Has $221,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $298.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.52 and its 200 day moving average is $310.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price target (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

