AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) vs. CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Head to Head Analysis

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AtriCure and CVRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtriCure $206.53 million 16.13 -$48.15 million ($1.01) -71.87 CVRx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CVRx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AtriCure.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of AtriCure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of AtriCure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AtriCure and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtriCure -23.31% -10.18% -5.79% CVRx N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AtriCure and CVRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtriCure 0 1 7 0 2.88 CVRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

AtriCure currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.61%. CVRx has a consensus price target of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 71.02%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than AtriCure.

Summary

CVRx beats AtriCure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia, and Other International. The company was founded by Michael D. Hooven on October 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, OH.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc. develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs. The company serves patients and healthcare professionals. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It has operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and internationally.

