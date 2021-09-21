Financial Survey: Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) vs. Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI)

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pacific Basin Shipping pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eneti pays out -0.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pacific Basin Shipping is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eneti has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pacific Basin Shipping and Eneti, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Basin Shipping 0 0 0 0 N/A Eneti 0 1 1 0 2.50

Eneti has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.81%. Given Eneti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eneti is more favorable than Pacific Basin Shipping.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Pacific Basin Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Eneti shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Eneti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $1.47 billion 1.69 -$208.23 million ($0.04) -257.50 Eneti $163.73 million 1.15 -$671.98 million ($18.28) -0.91

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Pacific Basin Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Eneti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Eneti -230.33% 5.35% 2.74%

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the ownership and international operation of dry bulk ships. It caters to the industrial users, traders, and producers of dry bulk commodities under spot and long-term contracts. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.