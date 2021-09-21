O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 117.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HHR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HeadHunter Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

HeadHunter Group stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 113.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

HHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

