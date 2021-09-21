Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

