Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $143.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.91 and a 52-week high of $152.23.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

