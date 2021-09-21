Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 13.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 342,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 708,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 131,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

