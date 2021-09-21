MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

MNKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.97. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.32.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.